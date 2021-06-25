First Ever Oklahoma Craft Brewer's Fest Kicks Off On Saturday

Oklahoma City beer drinkers have the chance to drink their favorite brew - and a few new ones - at the first ever Craft Brewer's Fest on Saturday.

"You can expect 40 different breweries across the state, some you might've never heard of are going to be there showcasing their beer," said Tabbi Burwell, executive director of the Craft Brewers Association, told FOX 25.

Brewers hope the festival will bring a much needed post-pandemic economic boost.

"The past year was a little rough. Our taproom was closed for a few months, and then we were to-go only. Obviously, that dropped revenue," Evan Smith, with Vanessa House, told KOCO.

So, local brewers are eager to find new fans who will visit their breweries after the festival.

"We have four or five new breweries that have opened up either right before the pandemic started or in the last year. For those people this is going to be that opportunity to introduce themselves on a large scale to a group of people," Patrick Lively, president of Lively Beerworks told FOX 25.

The Craft Brewer's Fest starts at 1 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Saturday. General admission tickets $45 and can be purchased online or at the door. More information and a full list of participating breweries can be found at the Craft Brewers Association website.