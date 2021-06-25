Jennifer Aniston Says She And Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Are 'Buddies'

Last year, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke the internet when they reunited for the virtual table read of the cult classic film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Pitt played the role Brad Hamilton, the character originally portrayed by Judge Reinhold in the 1982 film, while Aniston played Brad’s crush Linda Barrett, who was originally portrayed by Phoebe Cates. Not only did the former married couple share a steamy scene together, but they also exchanged a sweet greeting—Aniston referred to her ex-husband as "honey"—at the top of the table read.

Following the recent Friends reunion, Aniston joined her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for an in-depth interview. During the chat, Aniston was asked if there was any weirdness between her and Pitt at the virtual table read.

"No, it was absolutely fun," Aniston said. "You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak. And there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be or assumed it to be."

After the table read last year, a source close to Aniston and Pitt told Us Weekly the exes "actually think it's hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together." That wasn't always the case, though, the source added. “It used to bug them how everyone pulls for them to get back together, but now they laugh it off,” another source confirmed to the outlet. "The truth is they have each other’s backs. They constantly bounce ideas off each other and share happy news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy energy together."

While fans may still hold a candle for Aniston and Pitt's romance, the Friends star recently told People she isn't looking to get married again. "I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another," she said. "That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."