LISTEN: DaBaby Released New Track 'Red Light Green Light'

DaBaby released his newest track "Red Light Green Light" on Friday. The artist dropped his single "Ball If I Want To" last week, surprising fans. Could this mean he's gearing up to drop a larger project?

Complex reported that the new single showcases DaBaby's "head-first bravado that catapulted him to rap superstardom."

In the new single, DaBaby flexes about what sets him apart from other rappers right now. The single also showcases his experimentation with new flows and beats, which is something that he has been criticized for not doing in past music.

Aside from music drops, DaBaby also announced that he is partnering with boohooMAN for a summer collection. The new collection will drop June 30th.

He said in an interview with Billboard:

"I love me some mutually beneficial partnerships. It’s always a blessing, so them wanting to work with me made things pretty easy. Them giving me the opportunity and creative input on the designs and what was going on with everything – that definitely made it a silky smooth collaboration."

DaBaby talked about his current style and why he likes wearing all-white outfits. He said they're perfect for the summer time.

He said:

"I feel free when I wear it. It's all white, nice and clean. I feel like that's to move for the summertime. If it had nothing to do with me, I would still buy it."

Check out his new song below. Click here to listen to DaBaby.