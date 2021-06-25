PHOTOS: Semi Truck Crashed And Dangled From Utah Overpass

A semi truck dangled from an overpass after a crash in Salt Lake City on Thursday (June 25), reported KSL. The accident happened on the I-215W NB to I-80 W ramp.

Traffic was blocked and many ramps were closed around 4 p.m. According to DPS, the crash scene was cleared by 6 p.m.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden, the semi truck driver lost control of the truck on the ramp and hit the barrier on the right shoulder.

The crazy part is that it wasn't even the only semi truck to dangle from a Utah overpass that day.

The first one that happened took place at around 8 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-15 to 1-215 ramp. That accident also caused heavy delays.

The Utah Highway Patrol wrote on Twitter:

"Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash I-215 NB to I-80 EB. The EB ramp is currently closed, please use an alternate route. We estimate the ramp to open by 6:00 p.m. There are no injuries in this crash. We urge everyone to slow down with the wet weather conditions."

Check out the scary photos of the incident below.