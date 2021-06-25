Rihanna Covers Up The Matching Tattoo She Got With Drake

Rihanna is covering up her past with Drake.

After footage spread of the pop star and her new boyfriend A$AP Rocky out on a date night in NYC on Thursday (June 24), fans have noticed that the Fenty CEO is sporting a crown tattoo in place of the shark ink that she received around September 2016. It was previously reported that the tattoo was to pair with Drizzy, who was also seen rocking a marching shark tattoo on his right arm. The design was inspired by a stuffed shark that Drake got for Rihanna when they had a midnight dinner date at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto while they were dating.

"The significance is personal," tattoo artist Keith McCurdy, who is also known as Bang Bang, said in an interview with Vanity Fair. "That’s really all I can say. I’ve seen many people guessing the meaning online, but it’s not my place to share publicly. I will say, I’ve made many tattoos for Rihanna and this one was my favorite!"

No word on when Rih covered up the shark but the ink was in clear view as early as this month. Back in 2018, Rih opened up about her relationship with Drake, saying, We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is."