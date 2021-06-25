Feedback

See Ed Sheeran's Alter-Ego Vampire Character In New 'Bad Habits' Music Vid

By Ginny Reese

June 25, 2021

British singer Ed Sheeran performs in Moscow
Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is back and I couldn't be happier about it.

The "Shape of You" star released his newest single "Bad Habits" along with the music video on Friday, reported People. Without disappointment, the new music dropped right at midnight.
In the video, Sheeran can be seen portraying an alter-ego vampire character, complete with fangs. He can also be seen sporting lighter, blonder hair, dark eye makeup, and a hot pink suit.

According to a press release, the video represents a "metaphor for your own vices."

"My bad habits lead to wide eyes starin' at space, and I know I'll lose control of the things that I say. Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape. Nothin' happens after two, it's truе, it's true. My bad habits lead to you," he sings.

Sheeran said in a statement:

"Feels great to be back with my new single. I wanted the video for 'Bad Habits' to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires. It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights (that wasn't so fun). Enjoy x."

Check out a snippet of the new music video for "Bad Habits" below.

