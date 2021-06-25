This Chicago Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Illinois

Everyone loves a good plate of wings, but some of them stand out among the rest.

That’s why Esquire mapped out the best wing spot in every state.

Esquire “identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings) to bring you the best of the best in your neck of the U.S.,” the publication explains.

So, which wing spot is the best one in Illinois?

Esquire found that it’s Del Seoul, located in Chicago.

Here’s what Esquire says about it:

“These K-Town chicken wings come lollipop style and tossed with a baller soy, chili, and garlic glaze. Is your mouth watering yet?”

Find out ore about Del Seoul here.

See the full list from Esquire here.