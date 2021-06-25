This Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Georgia
By Kelly Fisher
June 25, 2021
Everyone loves a good plate of wings, but some of them stand out among the rest.
That’s why Esquire mapped out the best wing spot in every state.
Esquire “identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings) to bring you the best of the best in your neck of the U.S.,” the publication explains.
So, which wing spot is the best one in Georgia?
Esquire found that it’s Treylor Park, located in Savannah.
Here’s what Esquire says about it:
“Done with buffalo? How about PB&J wings? These babies are tossed in a peanut/pecan butter & peach jelly sauce. Crazy or crazy good? You be the judge.”
