Taylor Swift Cannot Get Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Out Of Her Head

By Hayden Brooks

June 26, 2021

Taylor Swift has co-signed Ed Sheeran's comeback single, "Bad Habits."

After the pop star unleashed his new track, his longtime friend took to Twitter to gush about the self-produced cut, which was also worked on with Johnny McDaid and Fred Gibson. "Ed has a new song out and I legitimately cannot get it out of my head!" the superstar told her 88.5 million followers. "And this VIDEO!! Stream/Buy/Support/bop to it uncontrollably all summer #BadHabits."

Over on her Instagram Story, Swift showed some more love, sharing an image from the flashy music video, where the singer appears as a vampire. "It's Ed and it's glitter so it's a yes for me," she captioned the image.

As for the new offering, Sheeran has revealed that the song was made in an effort to expand his discography. "I've been working away in the studio over recent months and I can't wait for you to hear 'Bad Habits,'" he said in a statement. "I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!"

Expect more of Sheeran when he takes to the stage for his week-long residency at The Late Late Show next week.

