Cardi B Announces She is Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 2 With Offset

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture are about to become a family of four, because the rapper just revealed that she is pregnant with her and Offset's second child together.

During this year's BET Awards, Cardi performed 'Type S***' on stage with Migos, and wore a full-length rhinestone bodysuit with her baby bump prominently on display, surprising all who were watching. After the performance and surprise reveal, host Taraji P. Henson said, "Cardi B and Offset giving us life, literally."

And, taking to Instagram to confirm the exciting news, Cardi shared a photo from a maternity shoot in which she is nude and only wearing a pair of earrings and several bracelets, while gently cradling her growing baby bump that is covered in white paint. Tagging Offset in the photo, she wrote along with it "#2" with a heart emoji.