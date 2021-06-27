Feedback

Cardi B Announces She is Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 2 With Offset

By Taylor Fields

June 28, 2021

CBS's Coverage of The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture are about to become a family of four, because the rapper just revealed that she is pregnant with her and Offset's second child together.

During this year's BET Awards, Cardi performed 'Type S***' on stage with Migos, and wore a full-length rhinestone bodysuit with her baby bump prominently on display, surprising all who were watching. After the performance and surprise reveal, host Taraji P. Henson said, "Cardi B and Offset giving us life, literally."

And, taking to Instagram to confirm the exciting news, Cardi shared a photo from a maternity shoot in which she is nude and only wearing a pair of earrings and several bracelets, while gently cradling her growing baby bump that is covered in white paint. Tagging Offset in the photo, she wrote along with it "#2" with a heart emoji.

This is Cardi B and Offset's second child together, as the couple already shares two-year-old Kulture Kiari, who will now become a big sister to the new baby on the way.

During a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cardi opened up about her first pregnancy and said while carrying Kulture, "I am enjoying it. It's the best. It's like, oh my gosh. I should have had you when I was a teenager. Is this what I was missing my whole life? I love you." She added, "I do need a rest. But oh my god. Like the happiness that my baby brought me. I could do this over and over again."

Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset!

Hip HopCardi B

Chat About Cardi B Announces She is Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 2 With Offset

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.