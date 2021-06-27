Cardi B Announces She is Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 2 With Offset
By Taylor Fields
June 28, 2021
Cardi B, Offset and Kulture are about to become a family of four, because the rapper just revealed that she is pregnant with her and Offset's second child together.
During this year's BET Awards, Cardi performed 'Type S***' on stage with Migos, and wore a full-length rhinestone bodysuit with her baby bump prominently on display, surprising all who were watching. After the performance and surprise reveal, host Taraji P. Henson said, "Cardi B and Offset giving us life, literally."
And, taking to Instagram to confirm the exciting news, Cardi shared a photo from a maternity shoot in which she is nude and only wearing a pair of earrings and several bracelets, while gently cradling her growing baby bump that is covered in white paint. Tagging Offset in the photo, she wrote along with it "#2" with a heart emoji.
OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021
This is Cardi B and Offset's second child together, as the couple already shares two-year-old Kulture Kiari, who will now become a big sister to the new baby on the way.
During a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cardi opened up about her first pregnancy and said while carrying Kulture, "I am enjoying it. It's the best. It's like, oh my gosh. I should have had you when I was a teenager. Is this what I was missing my whole life? I love you." She added, "I do need a rest. But oh my god. Like the happiness that my baby brought me. I could do this over and over again."
Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset!