Family Gets 16 Calls From Grandparents Still Missing In Condo Collapse

A family is still clinging to hope that their grandparents survived after their 12-story condo building in Florida collapsed last week. Jake Samuelson was sitting at home last Thursday when his phone rang. He checked the caller ID and saw the number from his grandparents' landline, which they kept by their bed in their third-floor apartment.

He picked up the phone, hoping to have some proof that Arnie and Myriam Notkin were still alive, buried under the rubble. When he picked up the phone, he heard nothing by static.

"We were all sitting there in the living room, my whole family, Diane, my mother, and we were just shocked, and we kind of thought nothing of it because we answered, and it was static," Samuelson told WPLG.

Samuelson went to the family reunification center in hopes of finding information about his grandparents but had no luck. When he returned home, there were 15 more missed calls, but they all contained nothing but static.

So far, nobody has been able to provide any answers as to why Samuelson is receiving a phone call from his grandparents' number.

Rescue workers continue to search for survivors as the death toll climbed to nine people on Sunday (June 27) morning. Over 150 people are still unaccounted for, but officials have not given up hope of finding survivors.