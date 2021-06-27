Feedback

Travis Scott Pays Tribute To Pop Smoke With New Cactus Jack Shirt

By Hayden Brooks

June 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott is making sure to cement Pop Smoke’s legacy.

On Friday (June 25), the hip-hop titan unveiled his Cactus Jack x Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection during Paris Fashion Week and — low and behold — one of the tees honors the late rapper, who was shot in 2020. The item, alongside the rest of the collection, was designed by both Scott and Dior's artistic director Kim Jones. While Pop's face appears on the front of the shirt in black and white, the back features lyrics from his 2020 track, "Dior,": "Christian Dior, Dior / When it rains, it pours."

"U CANT SAY POP AND FORGET THE SMOKE. NOW U IN ALL THE STORES 4 EVER," Scott captioned a photo of the shirt on social media.

In addition to the shirt, Pop Smoke fans can look forward to his second posthumous album, which is scheduled for release on July 26. Last week, the follow-up to his first posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was announced. Neither a title nor tracklist for the collection was revealed, but the 17-track LP is available for pre-order and pre-save. A trailer featuring archival audio and footage of the late rapper was also released, alongside the link.

Travis ScottPop Smoke

Chat About Travis Scott Pays Tribute To Pop Smoke With New Cactus Jack Shirt

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.