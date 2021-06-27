Travis Scott Pays Tribute To Pop Smoke With New Cactus Jack Shirt

Travis Scott is making sure to cement Pop Smoke’s legacy.

On Friday (June 25), the hip-hop titan unveiled his Cactus Jack x Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection during Paris Fashion Week and — low and behold — one of the tees honors the late rapper, who was shot in 2020. The item, alongside the rest of the collection, was designed by both Scott and Dior's artistic director Kim Jones. While Pop's face appears on the front of the shirt in black and white, the back features lyrics from his 2020 track, "Dior,": "Christian Dior, Dior / When it rains, it pours."

"U CANT SAY POP AND FORGET THE SMOKE. NOW U IN ALL THE STORES 4 EVER," Scott captioned a photo of the shirt on social media.

In addition to the shirt, Pop Smoke fans can look forward to his second posthumous album, which is scheduled for release on July 26. Last week, the follow-up to his first posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was announced. Neither a title nor tracklist for the collection was revealed, but the 17-track LP is available for pre-order and pre-save. A trailer featuring archival audio and footage of the late rapper was also released, alongside the link.