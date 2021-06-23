Feedback

Pop Smoke's Second Posthumous Album To Arrive In July: See The Trailer

By Hayden Brooks

June 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Pop Smoke's second posthumous album has been announced.

On Wednesday (June 23), it was revealed that the follow-up to his first posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, will drop July 16 via Victor Victor. Neither a title nor tracklist for the collection have been announced, but the 17-track LP is available for pre-order and pre-save. A trailer featuring archival audio and footage of the late rapper was also released, alongside the link.

The untitled project will arrive about a year after Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which dropped in July 2020. The announcement for the project comes on the heels of the release of the soundtrack for The Fast & The Furious 9. The compilation featured a song called "Lane Switcha" featuring Pop Smoke, Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J and Project Pat.

As you know, the New York City rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles in early 2020. Four people were charged in his murder case.

Pop Smoke

Chat About Pop Smoke's Second Posthumous Album To Arrive In July: See The Trailer

