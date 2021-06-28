Boston Bruins Star David Pastrnak Announces Death Of Son
By Jason Hall
June 28, 2021
Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak announced the death of his infant son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, on his Instagram account Monday (June 28).
Pastrnak revealed that his son died five days prior on June 23, six days after his birth.
“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER,” Pastrnak wrote. “Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”
The Bruins also issued an official statement on Monday morning, saying the players and organization were "heartbroken" by the news of Viggo's death.
"We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca's son, Viggo," the team wrote. "David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time."
Several other teams, including the Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets, expressed their condolences in response to the Bruins' statement.
Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to David, Rebecca and their entire family 💚🖤— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) June 28, 2021
our thoughts are with David, Rebecca, and their entire family ❤️— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 28, 2021
Our condolences go out to David and Rebecca. You are in our thoughts. ❤️— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) June 28, 2021
Pastrnak, 25, has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with the Bruins after being selected at No. 25 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.
The Czech right winger appeared in 48 games during the 2020-21 season and was third among Boston players with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists), while also leading the Bruins with 15 points during 11 postseason games.
Pastrnak was coming off a career year during the 2019-20 season, which included being the co-winner of the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorer (48) and recording a personal best 95 total points (47 assists).