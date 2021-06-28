Boston Bruins Star David Pastrnak Announces Death Of Son

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak announced the death of his infant son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, on his Instagram account Monday (June 28).

Pastrnak revealed that his son died five days prior on June 23, six days after his birth.

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER,” Pastrnak wrote. “Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”

The Bruins also issued an official statement on Monday morning, saying the players and organization were "heartbroken" by the news of Viggo's death.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca's son, Viggo," the team wrote. "David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time."