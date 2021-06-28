Cardi B Reveals More Pregnancy Photos With Offset, Kulture

Cardi B shared a new batch of pregnancy photos on Instagram after revealing her pregnancy at the BET Awards on Sunday evening (June 27).

This is baby No. 2 for Cardi and Offset, making Kulture, 2, a big sister.

Cardi broke the major pregnancy news when she wore a rhinestone bodysuit highlighting her baby bump. She and Offset also took to Instagram to confirm the announcement following the awards-show performance.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny,” Cardi wrote Monday (June 28), captioning a photo with Kulture. “But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”