Courtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo Of 'Stealing' Hole Album Cover Imagery

A couple weeks ago, Courtney Love accused Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor of some pretty horrible things, and now her sights are set at pop's latest rising star Olivia Rodrigo. The young singer is gearing up to premiere her concert film, Sour Prom, and its artwork is reminiscent of Hole's Live Through This album cover.

Love pointed out the similarity on Instagram in a seemingly carefree post, sharing Rodrigo's image with the caption "Spot the difference! #twinning! 🥸@oliviarodrigo😉👸👸"

Rodrigo responded with a comment gushing about her admiration for Love and the album. “love u and live through this sooooo much," she wrote.

The Hole frontwoman then directed the 18-year-old to her favorite florist, insinuating that she send her some apology flowers and a note. "Olivia—you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!” she wrote.

But it didn't stop there. Love also shared the post on Facebook, where her comments became a little more hostile.

"Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it," she replied when a follower accused her of bullying Rodrigo. "I’m not angry . It happens all the time to me . And he really I’m very gracious or say nothing . But this was bad form . That’s not bullying or bomb throwing . This persons music has nothing to do with my life . Possibly never will . It was rude And I gave every right to stick up for my work . Don’t gatekeep me ! I’m honorable as f**k to my fellow artists , and I expect the same ."

She then slammed Rodrigo's label, Geffen, and doubled down on her apology note jab: "It’s on GEFFEN . I’ve informed her I await her flowers snd note . I sure hope it’s long . Does Disney teach kids reading and writing ? God knows. Let’s see . Yes this is rude. Rage inducing ? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens ? I’d be real rich !"

