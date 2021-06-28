Feedback

Ed Sheeran Spills The Tea About T-Swift's Re-Recorded 'Red' Album

By Ginny Reese

June 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

To say that we're all excited for the new re-recorded version of Taylor Swift's Red album would be an understatement, and things just got a whole lot better.

Ed Sheeran spilled the tea about Taylor Swift's re-recorded Red album during an interview on Sunday (June 27th).

Billboard reported that Sheeran teased a few T-Swift surprises on the upcoming album. He was also very up-front about his re-recorded duet with the superstar. He didn't shy away from any questions about their song 'Everything Has Changed.'

Sheeran was asked during the interview, "When will you be re-recording 'Everything Has Changed' for Taylor's version?"

He replied with a simple, "I've already done it. I've already recorded it."

He then gave us all what we were hoping for. He said, "Taylor's got a few surprises in store for you, I'll say that."

Far before the song was ever originally released, Sheeran and Swift both hinted that there was a song the pair wrote that never made it to the album.

Sheeran told Rolling Stone in 2012 that they "wrote two tunes, actually, one on the record [Red] and another that's still out in the ether somewhere."

Could that be one of the surprises on the album, which is slated to include 30 tracks?

Watch the interview with Ed Sheeran below.

Chat About Ed Sheeran Spills The Tea About T-Swift's Re-Recorded 'Red' Album

