Five Wisconsin Breweries Releasing Limited Edition Sausage-Themed Beer

Five Wisconsin breweries are joining together to create a collection of light beer styles from around the world based on different sausages.

According to Milwaukee Magazine, the five Wisconsin breweries teaming up are Hacienda Beer Co., 1840 Brewing, The Explorium Brewpub, Lone Girl Brewing Co., and Working Draft. Each brewery will be responsible for one of five different kinds of sausages.

Bratwurst - Kölsch-style ale created by Hacienda Beer Co

Chorizo - Mexican lager created by 1840 Brewing

Hotdog - American lager created by The Explorium Brewpub

Italian - Italian Pilsner created by Lone Girl Brewing Co.

Polish - Grodziskie smoked lager created by Working Draft

A limited-edition five-pack that includes each sausage-themed beer will be available this weekend at 1840 Brewing, 342 E. Ward Street.

Starting Friday (July 2), you can order the variety pack of beers online for $14, or you can order them up in person at 1840 Brewing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you prefer to have one of the specific beers, each brewery will have their sausage-themed beer available at their location during the Fourth of July weekend.

To order the sausage series five-pack, click here.

For more information on the release, it can be found on the event’s Facebook page.