This Utah Liquor Store Will Sell Cold Beer For The First Time

Customers are now going to be able to purchase cold beer in Utah.

One liquor store in Taylorsville will be selling refrigerated beer, reported The Salt Lake Tribune. The store opened Tuesday morning, and it is the first state-run store to offer the cold beer, according to the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Executive Director Tiffany Clason in a news release.

Clason said:

"The DABC is making strides to improve patron experiences by listening to how we can better run our stores. The new features in the Taylorsville store are a step in that direction, where we are following through on what shoppers say they want in state liquor stores- cold beer."

Utah has had a policy of selling only warm beer, which was the number one complaint from customers across the state.

Jeremy Rangonese, president of the Uinta Brewing Company, said:

"We're elated that the DABC included the use of coolers in their new store, and we hope to see more integrated into existing stores. The harmful effects of warm storage on beer is common knowledge, and this one change represents a significant leap in supporting the beer-drinking public with options that prioritize freshness and quality."

While this is the first state-run store to sell cold beer, Utah residents could previously get cold beer at local breweries as well as a few contract stores, which are called package agencies, and are located in hotels, resorts, and rural areas of the state.

