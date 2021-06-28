Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Britney's Powerful Testimony

Following Britney Spears' powerful courtroom testimony, her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out. During her statement, she condemned the conservatorship, which she likened to sex trafficking, and said she "would honestly like to sue my family" for what they did.

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram Stories on Monday (June 28) to show support for her big sister during the pop icon's bid to end her 13-year conservatorship, Billboard reports.

"I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do," Lynn, 30, said in the first of a series of videos. "But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

The Zoey 101 star said her only concern is Britney's happiness, saying, "I think it's extremely clear that since the day I was born that I've only loved, adored and supported my sister. This is my freakin' big sister before any of this bulls---."

Jamie Lynn said she is "so proud of [Britney] for using her voice," including asking for new counsel, which she claims to have advised her big sister of years ago.

Tears in her eyes, she went on to address the past criticism she has received for not speaking out on Britney's conservatorship, saying she made the "very conscious choice" to "only participate in her life as her sister."

"Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after. Note that."

The singer-songwriter concluded her message saying that she supports her sister no matter what she decides to do in regards to the conservatorship.

"If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she want to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying."