Miss Nevada 2021 Will Be First Openly Trans Woman To Compete For Miss USA

By Ginny Reese

June 28, 2021

2013 Miss USA Competition - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Las Vegas native, Kataluna Enriquez, was crowned Miss Nevada on Sunday. FOX 5 Vegas reported that she will now become the first openly transgender woman to compete for the title of Miss USA.

The 27-year-old beat 21 other contestants to represent the Silver State at Miss USA.

The Miss USA competition will be held on November 29th.

According to CNN, if Enriquez wins, she will be the second transgender woman in history to join the Miss Universe pageant. The first was Spain's Angela Ponce in 2018.

Enriquez was the first transgender woman who was crowned Miss Silver State USA as well, which is the preliminary pageant to Miss Nevada USA.

Enriquez wrote on Instagram:

"To my pageant mommy @rissrose2, no words can describe how much I am grateful of you. For your constant support, for welcoming me in to your home, and feeding me nothing but love. Team @misssilverstate, you are all inspiring. your love, support and sisterhood has healed many years of struggle. My times and giggles with y’all never be replaceable. To all the sponsors, Thank you. I couldn’t have done it without your help. Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one. My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride."

