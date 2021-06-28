List: Fourth Of July Celebrations In Las Vegas

July 4th is right around the corner and many are gearing up for celebrations now.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a damper on celebrations last year, many are ready to get back out and celebrate in big ways.

Still looking for something to do on the star-spangled holiday?

Here is a list of fourth of July celebrations and fireworks shows in Las Vegas, according to 8 News Now:

Boulder City Damboree & Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks

July 3rd and 4th at Bicentennial Park and Veterans' Memorial Park. Admission is $10 per vehicle to enter the park on Sunday only.

Cowabunga Bay offers Fireworks and Food Trucks

The three-day celebration will begin on July 2nd with a nightly fireworks show at 8:45 p.m. each night. Admission will be discounted after 4 p.m. each day.

Fireworks Over Pahrump – Launch Your Own

From July 1st to July 4th nightly from 7 p.m. to midnight.You'll need a special $5 launch permit. Click here for more information.

Henderson’s ‘Star-Spangled Sky’ Celebration

July 4th at 9 p.m. at the following four locations: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Lake Las Vegas, M Resort Spa Casino, and Galleria at Sunset.

Independence Day Celebration at Floyd Lamb Park

The free celebration will e on July 4th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Floyd Lamb Park.

Las Vegas Strip Fireworks Show

July 4th at 11 p.m. from the rooftops of various hotels and casinos on the Strip.

Mesquite Fireworks – Rockets Over the Red Mesa

July 4th at Eureka Casino Resort. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m.

Plaza Hotel & Casino Fireworks

July 2nd through the 4th at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. There will be fireworks from multiple locations on the rooftop.

Rockets over the River Fireworks in Laughlin

July 4th at 9 p.m. It will be free to the public and patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks.

Station Casinos Fireworks Show

There will be celebrations on July 1st at 9 p.m. at Palace Station and on July 4th at 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Casino.

Summerlin hosts 27th annual ‘Patriotic Parade’

July 3rd at 9 p.m. Click here for information.

The STRAT Fireworks Show

July 4th at 11 p.m. The STRAT Tower will also be lit up in red, white, and blue.

Wet’n’Wild Red, White & Wild