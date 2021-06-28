Postal Worker Caught Tossing Package Onto Roof Of Pregnant Woman's Home

The case of a pregnant Louisiana woman's missing package was solved with the help of a doorbell camera.

Yeimi Alcantara, of Terrytown, was sitting inside her home Sunday afternoon (June 27) when she heard a strange thud sound above her. When she went to the door, she saw a United States Postal Service carrier was leaving. Noticing that no package was left behind, she reviewed her doorbell camera footage and couldn't believe what she saw: the carrier carelessly tossing the package onto the roof of her home before walking away.

Video of the incident was previously shared with WGNO, but it has since been deleted. The NY Daily News has astill image of the incident still available, which can be seen here.

"I could not believe my eyes when I watched the video," she said. "It was sheer negligence."

Alcantara, who is currently seven months pregnant with her second child, couldn't retrieve the package from the roof, which contained clothes for her 5-year-old daughter.

On Monday (June 28), the USPS issued a statement to WGNO condemning the actions of the worker.

"The Postal Service strives to provide the best possible service to our customers each and every day. We were disappointed to see the actions of the Letter Carrier in the video and apologize to the customer for any inconvenience. This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. The Postal Service takes the concerns of customers very seriously. Local management sent a postal worker to retrieve the package and will take appropriate measures to ensure this isolated incident does not occurs again."

According to the news outlet, Alcantara accepts the apologies she has received from the agency.

"[The USPS] apologized for the situation," she said. "My intention was never to get anyone in trouble. I just wanted to show how not to treat a package. Those packages are paid for by people's money and should be treated with care and respect."

"I am happy with the apology," she conclude, "and just want everyone to move on."