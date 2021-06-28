'Summer Of Love': The Animal Foundation In Las Vegas Waiving Adoption Fees

You can adopt a four-legged friend this month for no extra fees!

The Animal Foundation is waiving the adoption fees through July 11th for their "Summer of Love" adoption event, reported 3 News Las Vegas. The adoption event begins on Tuesday, June 29th.

The waived fees cover spay and neuter surgeries, microchips, and up-to-date vaccines for the pets. There still may be a $10 licensing fee.

There is no appointment necessary to go and meet the potential pets.

All of the adoptions take place on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 11 a.m. every day.

The Animal Foundation wrote on Instagram:

"Adopt a groovy shelter pet during our Summer of Love adoption special! 🌸 From Tuesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 11, adoption fees will be waived for all animals. You do not need an appointment to adopt a pet. Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 11 am each day."