These Athletes With Oklahoma Ties Are Headed To The Olympics

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics less then a month away, we now know who will be representing Team USA on the world stage. A number of athletes with Oklahoma ties will also be competing starting on July 23.

Here's a list of athletes who have called Oklahoma home at one time and what sport they'll be competing in.

Team USA

Men's Basketball: Jerami Grant (former Oklahoma City Thunder player)

(former Oklahoma City Thunder player) Men's Gymnastics: Yul Moldauer (University of Oklahoma alum)

(University of Oklahoma alum) Women's Rowing Lightweight Double Sculls: Michelle Sechser (University of Tulsa alum)

(University of Tulsa alum) Women's Soccer: Adrianna "A.D." Franch (Oklahoma State University alum)

(Oklahoma State University alum) Swimming: Men's 4x200m relay: Patrick Callan (Owasso native; Bishop Kelley High School graduate)

(Owasso native; Bishop Kelley High School graduate) Women's Volleyball: Micha Hancock (Edmond native; Edmond Memorial High School graduate)



Team Canada

Men's Basketball: Luguentz Dort (current Oklahoma City Thunder player)

(current Oklahoma City Thunder player) Women's Rowing Lightweight Double Sculls: Jennifer Casson (University of Tulsa alum)

Team France

Men's Basketball: Amath M'Baye (OU alum)

Team Mexico

Men's Golf: Abraham Ancer (OU alum)

(OU alum) Women's Softball: Nicole Mendes (current OU student)

(current OU student) Women's Softball: Sydney Romero (OU alum)

Team Norway

Men's Golf: Viktor Hovland (OSU alum)

Team Sweden