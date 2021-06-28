Feedback

These Athletes With Oklahoma Ties Are Headed To The Olympics

By Anna Gallegos

June 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics less then a month away, we now know who will be representing Team USA on the world stage. A number of athletes with Oklahoma ties will also be competing starting on July 23.

Here's a list of athletes who have called Oklahoma home at one time and what sport they'll be competing in.

Team USA

  • Men's Basketball: Jerami Grant (former Oklahoma City Thunder player)
  • Men's Gymnastics: Yul Moldauer (University of Oklahoma alum)
  • Women's Rowing Lightweight Double Sculls: Michelle Sechser (University of Tulsa alum)
  • Women's Soccer: Adrianna "A.D." Franch (Oklahoma State University alum)
  • Swimming: Men's 4x200m relay: Patrick Callan (Owasso native; Bishop Kelley High School graduate)
  • Women's Volleyball: Micha Hancock (Edmond native; Edmond Memorial High School graduate)


Team Canada

  • Men's Basketball: Luguentz Dort (current Oklahoma City Thunder player)
  • Women's Rowing Lightweight Double Sculls: Jennifer Casson (University of Tulsa alum)

Team France

  • Men's Basketball: Amath M'Baye (OU alum)

Team Mexico

  • Men's Golf: Abraham Ancer (OU alum)
  • Women's Softball: Nicole Mendes (current OU student)
  • Women's Softball: Sydney Romero (OU alum)

Team Norway

  • Men's Golf: Viktor Hovland (OSU alum)

Team Sweden

  • Men's Golf: Alex Noren (OSU alum)

