These Athletes With Oklahoma Ties Are Headed To The Olympics
By Anna Gallegos
June 28, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics less then a month away, we now know who will be representing Team USA on the world stage. A number of athletes with Oklahoma ties will also be competing starting on July 23.
Here's a list of athletes who have called Oklahoma home at one time and what sport they'll be competing in.
Team USA
- Men's Basketball: Jerami Grant (former Oklahoma City Thunder player)
- Men's Gymnastics: Yul Moldauer (University of Oklahoma alum)
- Women's Rowing Lightweight Double Sculls: Michelle Sechser (University of Tulsa alum)
- Women's Soccer: Adrianna "A.D." Franch (Oklahoma State University alum)
- Swimming: Men's 4x200m relay: Patrick Callan (Owasso native; Bishop Kelley High School graduate)
- Women's Volleyball: Micha Hancock (Edmond native; Edmond Memorial High School graduate)
Team Canada
- Men's Basketball: Luguentz Dort (current Oklahoma City Thunder player)
- Women's Rowing Lightweight Double Sculls: Jennifer Casson (University of Tulsa alum)
Team France
- Men's Basketball: Amath M'Baye (OU alum)
Team Mexico
- Men's Golf: Abraham Ancer (OU alum)
- Women's Softball: Nicole Mendes (current OU student)
- Women's Softball: Sydney Romero (OU alum)
Team Norway
- Men's Golf: Viktor Hovland (OSU alum)
Team Sweden
- Men's Golf: Alex Noren (OSU alum)