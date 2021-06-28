What The NBA Is Saying About The Dallas Mavericks Hiring Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd is headed back to Dallas to take over the team that drafted him in 1994.

The Athletic broke the news on Thursday, June 24, that the Mavericks agreed to hire the hall-of-famer as its head coach. Reaction to Kidd's hiring has been mixed.

Former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle gave his approval. Carlisle previously coached Kidd during his second run with the team from 2008 to 2012. The departing coach also drew comparisons between Kidd and current Mavs star Luka Doncic.

"I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I’m the only person on the planet that’s coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players," Carlisle told ESPN.