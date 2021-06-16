Here's What LeBron Said About Numerous Injuries To NBA Stars In Playoffs
By Jason Hall
June 16, 2021
The NBA's biggest star was critical of the league amid numerous injuries to key players during the ongoing postseason.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shared a Twitter thread on the league's handling of the shortened offseason between the NBA Bubble and shortened 2020-21 season, which began just over two months later.
"They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen," James tweeted. "I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history).
"This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now."
They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021
RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021
works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now. 🙏🏾👑— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021
James' Twitter rant comes hours after reports of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard being ruled out indefinitely for ame 5 of the Clippers' Western Conference semifinals series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday (June 16) night due to a knee injury the Clippers fear could be an ACL injury, the Athletic's Shams Charania reported.
Charania also reported Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul's status for the Western Conference Finals was "up in the air" after entering the COVID-19 health and safety protocols following a positive test which ,"depending on an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual."
Clippers fear All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has suffered an ACL injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He is out indefinitely.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021
Paul’s status for the start of the Western Conference finals is currently up in the air, sources say.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021
Noteworthy: Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual. https://t.co/62r5bWzLOh
Brooklyn Nets stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving have also experienced injuries during the team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Harden experienced a hamstring injury during the opening minute of Game 1 before returning for Game 5 and being limited to just five points in a 114-108 win against the Bucks on Tuesday (June 15) night.
Irving was inactive for Tuesday's game after experiencing a right ankle sprain in a 107-96 loss at Milwaukee on Sunday (June 13.)
Additionally, James' teammate, Anthony Davis, experienced a groin injury in Game 4 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Suns, which forced Davis to miss Game 5.
Davis returned for Game 6 and played five minutes before re-injuring his groin and exiting the Lakers' series elimination loss.