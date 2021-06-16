Here's What LeBron Said About Numerous Injuries To NBA Stars In Playoffs

The NBA's biggest star was critical of the league amid numerous injuries to key players during the ongoing postseason.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shared a Twitter thread on the league's handling of the shortened offseason between the NBA Bubble and shortened 2020-21 season, which began just over two months later.

"They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen," James tweeted. "I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history).

"This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now."