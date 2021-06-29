Billionaire Broke Record, Bought Priciest Home Ever Sold In Southern Nevada

The Las Vegas housing market has been breaking records left and right recently, but the most recent broken record is a huge one.

Billionaire Anthony Hsieh bought a newly-built mansion in the Henderson foothills for $25 million, making it the most expensive home ever purchased in Southern Nevada, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hsieh is the founder of mortgage firm LoanDepot.

The mansion has three stories and a whopping 15,000 square feet of space. It’s being dubbed the “Vegas Modern 101.”

The listing states that the home has two infinity saltwater pools, a glass wine-storage wall, a sky lounge with panoramic views, a DJ booth, seven fire features, a 13.5-foot LED media wall, automatic pocket doors and an elevator.

According to Blue Heron, the home “is a design-lover’s team and Instagram paradise.”

Despite the tremendously expensive price tag, the home sold quickly. It was listed on May 29th and went under contract on June 5th.

The Las Vegas housing market has broken lots of records recently.

Median housing prices have been at an all-time high and the most expensive condo in Nevada history was sold for $16.25 million.

Click here to check out the listing for the amazing $25 million mansion and to see photos.