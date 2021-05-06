Feedback

You Won't Believe These Record-High High Housing Prices In Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese

May 7, 2021

Wave Of Tech IPO's Could Heat Up Already Pricey San Francisco Housing Market

Home prices in the Las Vegas area at record-high prices, reported 8 News Now.

In April, the average cost of a home in southern Nevada was around $375,000. This is far higher than it has ever been.

The April report from the Las Vegas REALTORS explained that not only are housing prices high right now, but housing supply is extremely low. The report stated, "Local home prices have never been higher while the local housing supply has rarely, if ever, been lower."

The average home prices right now are about 21 percent higher than they were at this time last year. Many experts are blaming the low housing supply and higher demand for homes in the Las Vegas area on the high number of Californians moving into the state.

Not only did house prices increase, but also prices of townhomes and condos. The average selling price for these is around $202,450, which is up by 12.3 percent from last year.

Aldo Martinez, 2021 LVR President, said:

"Homebuyers should stay persistent, because our numbers show that over 20% of accepted offers get cold feet and those homes are then awarded to the second, third and even fourth buyer in line. Last month, our MLS reported 8,056 times when a property went from active to under contract, and 1,644 of those went back into active status again.”

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About You Won't Believe These Record-High High Housing Prices In Las Vegas

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.