Can You Guess The Highest-Paying Job In Illinois?

Everyone has wealthy towns that come to mind when thinking of the richest places in their home state. But which profession should you have if you want to afford to live there?

Zippia, a career research hub, regularly ranks the highest-paying jobs in cities and states across the country, including in Illinois.

“Ever wonder who gets paid the most? Or how much your dentist makes for all the pain they put you through?

“We had that same burning desire to know more about the highest paid professions in Illinois. And if you can’t tell by that sentence, we’re a bit of what you’d call data nerds.”

Zippia researchers committed to “scrounging through” the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Illinois.

The highest-paying job offers an average salary of $271,280, the report shows.

Here’s a quick glance at the Top 10:

Surgeons, Except Ophthalmologists Anesthesiologists Obstetricians and Gynecologists Psychiatrists Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric Chief Executives Pediatricians, General Family Medicine Physicians General Internal Medicine Physicians Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers

Curious to see which other professions make the list (or if your field is up there)?

See the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Illinois here.