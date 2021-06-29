Carly Pearce 'Hysterical' To Learn About Grand Ole Opry Induction

Carly Pearce dished on what it was like to hear from her idol, country icon Dolly Parton, that she would become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The Opry revealed the video of the sweet surprise last week.

It happened on June 17, when Pearce was reportedly called backstage at the Opry under the guise that she would be interviewed for a Dollywood promotional video. She recalled in the video that her first memory of Dollywood stretches back to when she was 5 years old (Parton added that Pearce began singing at Dollywood at age 16). Pearce was giddy enough when Parton appeared, let alone when she learned what the real surprise was.