Louisiana Family Shocked To Find $50 Billion In Their Bank Account

If you have a bank account, you are familiar with checking in to see where you've spent your money as you try to keep track of your budget. But what if you opened your account and notice some extra money — $50 billion extra to be exact? That's what happened to one family in Louisiana when they noticed the huge sum was mistakenly deposited into their account.

Darren James was going about his normal day in Baton Rouge when he got a call from his wife. After noticing her strange tone, she told him to sit down before she showed him what was the cause of all the fuss. Apparently, $50 billion had been deposited into their account on Saturday (June 26), according to BR Proud.

James couldn't believe it.

"It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I've never seen that many zeros in my life," said James. "I wasn't going to keep it. The thing that was most baffling was, we don't even know where it came from. We don't know anybody with that kind of money."

Mistaken deposits do often occur, thought likely not in the billions of dollars range, but owners of the account are not allowed to keep the money. According to the news outlet, their bank noticed its mistake and began taking steps to correct the error. By Tuesday, their account was back to normal. While the money was still in their account, they took screenshots to look back on their brief days of being billionaires.

Even though the extravagant deposit was an error, James knows what he would do if he ever did have that amount of wealth.

"There's enough greatness in this world where we can all have a life we never thought was possible," he said, "so if I did have $50 billion, I would bless others."