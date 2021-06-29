Ludacris Approves Virginia's 'Fast And Furious' Highway Sign

Rapper and actor Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges gave his stamp of approval of a now-viral VDOT highway sign spotted in Virginia referencing one of his biggest movie roles.

The digital message located just north of Richmond on I-95 stated: "Driving fast and furious? That's Ludacris," giving a nod to Bridges' role of Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, as well as the spelling of his rap name, a play on the word "ludicrous."

The Atlanta-based rapper apparently saw the viral tweet and posted the following on his verified Instagram account: “Virginia I Love You Back! Can’t Believe this is real. Should this sh** be on every highway?"