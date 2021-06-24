WATCH: John Cena Addresses Rumors Of WWE Return On Tonight Show

John Cena said he will "definitely be back to the WWE" amid rumors of his return to the squared circle, but won't say when that will take place.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (June 23) to promote the film F9, Cena acknowledged his inevitable return to wrestling, but claimed "I just don't know when."

Cena also addressed a post on his (notoriously vague) Instagram account of the WWE logo shared in May.

"I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE and I just wanted to post the logo," Cena told Fallon. "Some people took it as I was returning immediately, which that's not the case, but I haven't had my last match and I can't wait to have my next one."