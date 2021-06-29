Feedback

Ohio's Haunted House-Themed Restaurant Reveals Grand Opening Date

By Kelly Fisher

June 29, 2021

Jack O' Lantern in front of haunted hose
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio’s haunted restaurant is lurking around the corner.

The Haunted House Restaurant will mark its grand opening on July 20, filling the space formerly held by the gourmet grilled cheese restaurant Melt, on Cedar Road.

The upcoming endeavor is the brainchild of Ryan “DJ Ryan Wolf” Gullatt, the official DJ for the Cleveland Browns, along with Andre ScottJeremiah Burks and Christopher Thomas, as well as Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson.

Scott dubbed the former Melt restaurant the “perfect location” to make the haunted house-themed restaurant a reality.

“From the moment people come through the doors, we’re paying homage to the classic horror and thriller movies,” Scott said to cleveland.com. “Our theme is: ‘The Haunted House, where the only thing that’s scary is how good our food is!’ ...We’re creating an experience here, and we want to make it about families.”

Pictures shared to Instagram show the intricate, horror movie-themed murals with nods to It, Frankenstein and other fan-favorite movies and characters. The Haunted House Restaurant also teased its themed menu with a photo of “The Slider.”

The Haunted House Restaurant will open soon at 13463 Cedar Rd. in Cleveland Heights.

Keep up with the restaurant at its Facebook and Instagram pages and on its website.

