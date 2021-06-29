Prince Harry Presents Award To Louisville Teen For Helping Seniors

A Louisville teen's good deeds during the COVID-19 pandemic has earned her global recognition and a shout out from a royal.

Jacqueline Teague, 16, won the Diana Award. The honor named after the late Princess Diana recognizes young people for their humanitarian work and community action.

Prince Harry surprised Jacqueline and the other 24 American recipients with a short video during the award ceremony. Globally, 300 people under the age of 24 were recognized this year.

"Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion," Prince Harry said.

Jacqueline received the award for creating VaxConnectKY with her cousin Amelia Beck. They created an email address and phone number that Kentucky seniors could contact if they needed help making appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We realized this was a need and our grandparents probably weren't the only senior citizens who needed help doing it and then we stepped in and decided to help other people," Jacqueline told WLKY.

VaxConnectKY helped more than 2,000 get their vaccine, according to the Diana Award website.