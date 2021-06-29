St. Louis Woman Goes Viral After Bringing Her Toddler To An Interview

A St. Louis mother has gone viral on TikTok after she brought her toddler to a job interview.

Maggie Mundwiller was given a second interview for a job, but she wasn't able to find childcare. When she told the company, they told her they were child-friendly and to bring Mylo, her son, along, KTVI reported.

In her viral TikTok video, Mundwiller and her son are getting ready for the interview. In preparation for the interview, Mylo is dressed in a light blue suit, washes his stroller, and even has a resume.

His resume reads:

Mylo Mundwiller

Objective: To not find a job and eat all the snacks.

Skills:

Can destroy a clean space in 30 seconds

Can take off own diaper

Can say about five words that start with "B" or "D"

Smell flowers with my teeth

Go downstairs while holding my mom's hand

Can throw a ball

Can spot a dog a mile away

Experience: March 2020 – Present, None

Education: Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0

References: Mom and Dad