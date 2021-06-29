Feedback

These Are The 10 Happiest Places To Live In Illinois

By Kelly Fisher

June 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone takes pride in their hometown or home state, but it turns out some cities are undoubtedly happier than others.

That’s according to Zippia, a career research hub that sought out the happiest places to live in Illinois.

“…what cities in your state have the secret sauce for happiness?
“Just like where you work and what you do, where you live can have major implications for your quality of life. We set out to find the cities in Illinois where life is sweetest, the wages are high, and people aren’t wasting their lives away in cars.”

These are the “ingredients for happiness,” according to Zippia: being well-educated, the percent of households bringing in more than $75,000, median home prices, short work commutes, and having a family. Experts evaluated more than 339 cities to determine which ones appeared the happiest. They used the most recent American Community Survey data available, Zippia explains.

So, which cities are the happiest places to live in Illinois?

Here’s the Top 10:

  1. Western Springs, IL
  2. Deerfield, IL
  3. Mahomet, IL
  4. Campton Hills, IL
  5. Clarendon Hills, IL
  6. Chatham, IL
  7. Elmhurst, IL
  8. Elburn, IL
  9. Frankfort, IL
  10. Highland Park, IL

Find more info about the happiest places to live in Illinois here.

