VIDEO: Heavy Rain Forms 'Earth Pimple' In Michigan Family's Backyard

A Michigan woman shared a video on TikTok of an 'earth pimple' that formed in her parent's backyard after the heavy rainfall that hit the state over the weekend.

Logan Corcoran posted the viral video on her TikTok account on Monday (June 28).

The video now has over 16 million views and is captioned "Earth pimple."

In the video, you can see a patch of grass that has bubbled up. Corcoran's dad is seen standing on it, hacking away at the bubble with a rake, and eventually breaks the 'earth pimple' where the water begins to pour from the side of it.