VIDEO: Heavy Rain Forms 'Earth Pimple' In Michigan Family's Backyard
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 29, 2021
A Michigan woman shared a video on TikTok of an 'earth pimple' that formed in her parent's backyard after the heavy rainfall that hit the state over the weekend.
Logan Corcoran posted the viral video on her TikTok account on Monday (June 28).
The video now has over 16 million views and is captioned "Earth pimple."
In the video, you can see a patch of grass that has bubbled up. Corcoran's dad is seen standing on it, hacking away at the bubble with a rake, and eventually breaks the 'earth pimple' where the water begins to pour from the side of it.
Plenty of TikTok users, and Corcoran herself, were confused as to how the 'earth pimple' was created. So, Corcoran went to her dad to get answers about the bizarre water bubble.
In another video she posted, the grass was no longer full of water. Instead, it was flat and looked completely normal. Her dad explains that when they built their house, they put gutters on the right, left, and front of the home. The pipes lead to the middle of the grass to drain where he believes "the water was coming down so hard, it backed up and created our earth pimple."
