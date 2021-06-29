WATCH: Alabama, Clemson's Dominance Parodied In CFB Playoff Change Skit

The video concludes with an excited "Texas A&M" (Snead) pushing "Clemson" out of the chair to the delight of the "Playoff."

At least one SEC team has appeared in every single College Football Playoff since its inception during the 2014 season.

The SEC is also the only conference to have two representatives make the playoff and appear in the National Championship Game the same year, with Alabama defeating Georgia, 26-23 in overtime during the 2017-18 playoff.

Alabama leads all schools with three College Football Playoff national championships and has made the final four during all but one season in the format's seven seasons of existence.

Clemson has won the College Football National Championship twice -- both times against the Crimson Tide -- appeared in the title game four times -- losing to LSU in 2019 and Alabama in 2016 -- and has made the final four during each of the past six consecutive seasons.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reports the College Football Playoff's working group will recommend a format that includes the six highest-ranking conference champions, as well as six at-large spots.

Thamel said he "spoke to more than a dozen stakeholders" June 12, which included "university officials, athletic directors, media executives and others around college sports" with most expressing "an openness" to changing the current format of four teams to 12.

“The reason that you go to 12 is because you can develop the road of least resistance toward a good result,” said a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the process via Yahoo Sports.

The College Football Playoff's 11-member management committee is scheduled to meet in Chicago next week and make a recommendation to the College Football Playoff board of managers, which is scheduled to meet in Dallas next month.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports the SEC is expected to be the driving factor for expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams.

“A 12-team field would presumably allow for six automatic bids -- Power Five conference champions and the top-ranked Group of Five team -- along with six at-large bids,” Dodd wrote. “While the SEC might not be overtly driving the discussion for 12 teams, such a structure would likely benefit the game's most powerful conference. In an eight-team bracket, the SEC would all but be guaranteed two spots annually. In a 12-team bracket, that number could be three or four teams given the current strength of the league and how well it performs in the CFP Rankings. ‘The SEC wants more at-larges," one AD located in the South said.’”

