Alabama Schedules New Nonconference Home-And-Home Series, Shifts Another

The Alabama Crimson Tide announced changes to their future nonconference football schedule on Tuesday (June 8) morning.

The Tide have agreed to a new home-and-home series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the 2028 and 2029 season, which will move their previously scheduled home-and-home series with Notre Dame back to the 2029 and 2030 seasons, according to a news release on RollTide.com.

Alabama will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the first meeting with the Cowboys on September 23, 2028 and host the second matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 15, 2029. The upcoming home-and-home series will be the first between the two football programs, which have only faced each other one time previously.

"This series with Oklahoma State continues to show our commitment to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups for our future football schedules," said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. "We look forward to visiting Stillwater in 2028 and welcoming the Cowboys to Tuscaloosa the following year."

Oklahoma State defeated Alabama, 34-31, in the 2006 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, the last game prior to head coach Nick Saban's hiring in 2007.

"We are very excited to add another excellent opponent to our future non-conference schedule with the addition of Oklahoma State," Saban said. "Greg Byrne and our administration have done a great job of scheduling outstanding football games that benefit both our program and our fans."

Alabama will now face Notre Dame in South Bend on September 1, 2029 and host the Fighting Irish on September 14, 2030.

The Tide now have 11 future home-and-home series scheduled, which also includes: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Ohio State (2027 & 2028), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033), Arizona (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).

Alabama also has a 2-for-1 home-and-home series scheduled with South Florida for 2023, 2024 and 2026.

The Tide will begin their season as defending national champions in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Miami (Fla.) on September 4 at 2:30 CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

