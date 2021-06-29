Why July 1st Matters in Rock History

It’s July 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1998, the White Zombie song “Thunder Kiss ‘65” was played at ear-splitting levels for four hours straight from a van parked outside of Barbra Streisand’s Malibu villa to ward off paparazzi during the singer’s wedding to actor James Brolin.

In 1968, The Band released their debut album, Music from Big Pink, which included the group’s first hit single, “The Weight.”

In 1983, a New Jersey-based quintet called Bon Jovi signed to Mercury Records.

In 2003, Kid Rock ended his relationship with Pam Anderson.

In 1966, Janis Joplin moved into Big Brother & The Holding Company’s house in California’s San Geronimo Valley.

And in 2008, Crue Fest kicked off in West Palm Beach, Florida. The inaugural tour featured Motley Crue, Buckcherry, Papa Roach, Sixx: A.M. and Trapt.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

