Wisconsin Birth Certificates Now Have Gender-Neutral Options For Parents

Starting next month, Wisconsin birth certificates will now include an option where parents do not have to identify as a mother or father when completing state documents.

According to WMTV, the new birth certificates will still have a 'mother' and 'father' field, but they will now also include a 'parent-parent' field.

The certificate will list 'parent giving birth' if the gender-neutral option is wanted to differentiate who gave birth.

"I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve," Governor Tony Evers said.

The addition to the certificates comes as a part of the administration's effort to include more gender-neutral language on state forms.

"Updating our birth certificate forms is one important step on the long road to adopting gender-neutral language in all of our external documents," Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

The new certificates will be issued starting Thursday (July 1). However, families who had birth certificates issued before July can submit a request to the Vital Records Office by email or by calling the office.

In addition to English, the certificates will also be available in Spanish and Hmong.