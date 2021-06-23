17 Celebs With Nonbinary, Genderfluid Identities (And Their Pronouns)

With every passing year, the discourse on gender, personal pronouns, and how one identifies themselves is becoming a broader, more spectral subject. That includes the conversation on nonbinary identities, which has started to draw the attention and urgency it so sincerely deserves.

As the National Center for Transgender Equality indicates, “Some people have a gender that blends elements of being a man or a woman, or a gender that is different than either male or female. Some people don't identify with any gender. Some people's gender changes over time.”

This experience has been true for a myriad of LGBTQIA+ celebrities who have expanded that conversation by sharing their stories to break the age-old beliefs of the gender binary (male and female).

While some nonbinary stars like Demi Lovato and Sam Smith use they/them pronouns, others like Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Janelle Monae use those that correspond to the sex they were assigned at birth.

Keep scrolling to learn more about your favorite nonbinary celebrities (and their pronouns) below: