Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Adorable Photo With New Grandson
By Sarah Tate
June 30, 2021
Billy Ray Cyrus is soaking up time with his new grandson.
Cyrus' son Braison recently became a dad himself, welcoming baby Bear Cyrus with his wife, Stella, on June 8.
"God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength in to Bear and [Stella] during her herculean feat of birthing him," the proud new-dad shared, Outsider reports. "I'm so blessed that he and his mom and healthy and couldn't be more amazed by her strength and bravery."
On Wednesday (June 30), Billy Ray took to social media to show off his newest grandson.
"Papaw Cryus holding Bear Chance Cyrus. Or.... is He holding me?" the country-rocker captioned the sweet photo. "Probably both are accurate assessments!!! Thanking God for all my blessings. Amen."
Check out the adorable pic below.
Papaw Cyrus holding Bear Chance Cyrus. Or.... is He holding me ? Probably both are accurate assessments!!! Thanking God for all my blessings . Amen pic.twitter.com/7VcuwmPSGL— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) June 30, 2021
The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer took to social media earlier this month to congratulate his son and daughter-in-law on the birth of their firstborn.
"Congratulations to my son and his amazing wife Stella on the birth of my grandson Bear Chance Cyrus," he wrote. "Holding him yesterday I realized the circle of life is once again complete in God's perfect order and plan."
Congratulations to my son and his amazing wife Stella on the birth of my grandson Bear Chance Cyrus . Holding him yesterday I realized the circle of life is once again complete in God’s perfect order and plan.— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) June 14, 2021
Billy Ray isn't the only Cyrus celebrating the newborn. Miley was one of the first people to congratulate her younger brother on becoming a father, writing in a sweet, but funny, caption.
"Congrats on becoming a dad," she said. However, she couldn't resist joking with her baby bro, "Great to know you're still an idiot."