Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Adorable Photo With New Grandson

Billy Ray Cyrus is soaking up time with his new grandson.

Cyrus' son Braison recently became a dad himself, welcoming baby Bear Cyrus with his wife, Stella, on June 8.

"God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength in to Bear and [Stella] during her herculean feat of birthing him," the proud new-dad shared, Outsider reports. "I'm so blessed that he and his mom and healthy and couldn't be more amazed by her strength and bravery."

On Wednesday (June 30), Billy Ray took to social media to show off his newest grandson.

"Papaw Cryus holding Bear Chance Cyrus. Or.... is He holding me?" the country-rocker captioned the sweet photo. "Probably both are accurate assessments!!! Thanking God for all my blessings. Amen."

Check out the adorable pic below.