Black Bear Rescued From Storm Sewer Drain In Minnesota

A black bear was rescued from a storm sewer drain Sunday (June 27) in Oak Park Heights by police.

It was first reported that a possible large dog was stuck in the sewer drain near 57th Street North and Peller Avenue North, but when police arrived, they discovered it was a medium-sized bear, Police Chief Steve Hansen told Bring Me The News.

To remove the bear from the storm drain, crews had to remove parts of the sewer gate and flush water into the system, which "encouraged the young bear to exit without incident," Hansen said.

It was reported that the bear appeared to be two years old, and after getting out of the drain, the bear ran into a nearby wooded area.