Black Bear Rescued From Storm Sewer Drain In Minnesota
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 30, 2021
A black bear was rescued from a storm sewer drain Sunday (June 27) in Oak Park Heights by police.
It was first reported that a possible large dog was stuck in the sewer drain near 57th Street North and Peller Avenue North, but when police arrived, they discovered it was a medium-sized bear, Police Chief Steve Hansen told Bring Me The News.
To remove the bear from the storm drain, crews had to remove parts of the sewer gate and flush water into the system, which "encouraged the young bear to exit without incident," Hansen said.
It was reported that the bear appeared to be two years old, and after getting out of the drain, the bear ran into a nearby wooded area.
**UPDATE** The bear has successfully been rescued! Great job to all who helped!! The bear may still be in the area....Posted by Oak Park Heights, MN Police Department on Sunday, June 27, 2021
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Chris Tetrault and the Bayport Fire Department were also on scene to help. The DNR's weekly reports stated that Tetrault "assisted the Oak Park Heights Police Department with a bear that was stuck in a storm sewer. The bear was a couple years old and was a pretty good size. The bear was freed without any issues."
Bring Me The News reported that Hansen added that this is the second bear-related report in the Oak Park Heights area in the past few weeks. As a result, public works crews will be posting more signs along the trails and parks to warn residents about the black bears in the area.
Here are some helpful tips from the DNR to prevent conflicts with bears if you happen to encounter one.