Britney Spears Has 'Begged' Her Attorney To Petition To End Conservatorship

Britney Spears is fighting for her freedom since her bombshell court hearing in which she asked to put an end to her 13-year conservatorship.

According to a source close to CNN, the pop titan, has "begged" her attorney, Samuel Ingham III, to file a petition to end the legal entrapment. "Britney has spoken to Sam multiple times since last week and she has asked him point-blank, once again, to file the paperwork to end this," the source told CNN. Meanwhile, another insider confirmed that the superstar, who is currently on vacation in Hawaii, has spoken to Ingham and pushed him to move forward with the next steps to free her from her legal set-up.

At time of press, Ingham had yet to file the petition, but CNN reported that a filing could be imminent.

Unfortunately, some individuals, including the singer's ex Kevin Federline, have concerns about Spears regaining full control of her life "without any expert evaluation," as per his attorney. Divorce lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said the DJ's concerns fall on her medical care. "I've seen it reported that Britney wants [the conservatorship] terminated without any expert evaluation," Kaplan told Page Six. "One thing that I can imagine will engender a further dialogue should it be terminated is that I know she had revealed in the statement she made that she had been put on lithium, and I think, as you can imagine, lithium is regarded as a very powerful psychotropic medication."

As we previously reported, Spears called the conservatorship "abusive," accusing her family of negligence to her health, being forced into work and revealing that the control extends to her body as she is prohibited from removing an IUD. "I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do," she declared in her 24-minute address.