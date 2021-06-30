Feedback

Can You Guess The Healthiest Places To Live In Wisconsin?

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 30, 2021

Wisconsin has one area that landed in the top 20 of the healthiest communities in America.

U.S. News & World Report teamed up with the Aetna Foundation to review data of 500 communities and determine which are the healthiest in the United States.

Here is what the report had to say about where you live and your health:

"How well and even how long you live can be shaped by where you live. Local health outcomes are often driven by factors like a community's economic performance, the strength of its education system, the availability and affordability of housing and myriad other elements that affect residents' overall quality of life."

To determine the healthiest communities, the data reviewed factors such as population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food & nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.

So, which Wisconsin communities are the healthiest?

According to the report, here are the top 10 healthiest communities in Wisconsin.

  1. Ozaukee County - No. 19
  2. St. Croix County - No. 62
  3. Waukesha County - No. 70
  4. Washington County - No. 71
  5. Door County - No. 147
  6. Green County - No. 148
  7. Dane County - No. 201
  8. Iowa County - No. 207
  9. Calumet County - No. 209
  10. Outagamie County - No. 255

Here are the top 10 healthiest communities in the United States:

  1. Los Alamos County, NM
  2. Douglas County, CO
  3. Falls Church City, VA
  4. Loudoun County, VA
  5. Broomfield County, CO
  6. San Miguel County, CO
  7. Pitkin County, CO
  8. Howard County, MD
  9. Morgan County, UT
  10. Routt County, CO

To see the complete list, click here.

