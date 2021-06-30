Can You Guess The Highest-Paying Jobs In Michigan?

If you've ever wondered which profession in your state has the highest paying salary, look no further.

Zippia, a career research hub, spent time "scrounging" through the Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find which jobs have the highest salary for 2021.

Zippia looked at 688 job classifications in Michigan through the BLS's data to determine which careers get paid the most.

So what is the top-paying profession in Michigan?

With an average salary of $252,000, anesthesiologists are the highest paying profession in the state.

According to TheBestSchools.org, it typically takes an average of 12-14 years of schooling to become a licensed anesthesiologist. The site says the average amount of education is usually "four years of undergraduate study, four years of medical school, and four years of residency, followed by one year in a fellowship program or two years in private practice."

Not far behind anesthesiologists, airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers were the second-highest paid professions in Michigan, with an average salary of $248,770.

According to the report, here are the top ten highest-paying jobs in Michigan:

Anesthesiologists Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers Chief Executives Surgeons, Except Ophthalmologists Family Medicine Physicians Dentists, General Psychiatrists Orthodontists Nurse Anesthetists Obstetricians and Gynecologists

To see the complete list of Michigan's 100 highest-paying jobs, click here.