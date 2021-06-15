Pilots Pre-Pandemic Note Found On Plane After 435 days In Storage

A note found on a Delta plane from March of 2020 shows how uncertain times were before the world went into lockdown due to Covid-19.

According to CNN, on March 23, 2020, Capt. Chris Dennis had taken Delta ship 3009 for its last flight of the year from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to the Victorville airport in California. Flights were being cut by all airlines due to the travel restrictions and shutdowns worldwide.

In a Facebook post made by Delta Airlines, they wrote that Dennis heard of a two-week lockdown, so he left a note for the plane's next pilot about the uncertain times.

Little did he know, it would be 435 days until the note was found.