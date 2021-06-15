Pilots Pre-Pandemic Note Found On Plane After 435 days In Storage
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 15, 2021
A note found on a Delta plane from March of 2020 shows how uncertain times were before the world went into lockdown due to Covid-19.
According to CNN, on March 23, 2020, Capt. Chris Dennis had taken Delta ship 3009 for its last flight of the year from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to the Victorville airport in California. Flights were being cut by all airlines due to the travel restrictions and shutdowns worldwide.
In a Facebook post made by Delta Airlines, they wrote that Dennis heard of a two-week lockdown, so he left a note for the plane's next pilot about the uncertain times.
Little did he know, it would be 435 days until the note was found.
435 days ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced thousands of canceled flights and a world of uncertainty, First Officer...Posted by Delta Air Lines on Thursday, June 10, 2021
The note reads, "Hey pilots -- It's March 23rd and we just arrived from MSP. Very chilling to see so much of our fleet here in the desert. If you are here to pick it up then the light must be at the end of the tunnel. Amazing how fast it changed. Have a safe flight bringing it out of storage!"
The airline wrote that the pilot scheduled to "wake up" the Delta plane found Chris' letter tucked away on a tray table in the flight deck.
"Those 57 words, which captured so much of the uncertainty and emotion we all felt in March 2020, underscored the gravity of the trip and how optimistic he now feels about the direction we're heading in. Ship 3009 is now prepared to take the skies once again," the post said.